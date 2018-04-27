Julie Ann Stevenson | Stevenson & Co.

Julie Ann Stevenson, of Stevenson & Co., recently completed the Luxury Home Marketing training program offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, an independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market.

Real estate professionals who complete this training build the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to support the unique needs of affluent buyers and sellers of high-end properties. Stevenson & Co. is a team of real estate professionals affiliated with Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate’s St. Michaels office.

The completion of this focused training also provides Stevenson with membership into The Institute, which connects her to exclusive resources and benefits that she can use to successfully market luxury residential listings and find qualified buyers for high-end property in the community. Stevenson has been in real estate since 1998.