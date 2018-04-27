Lauren Scheib | Warschawski

Lauren Scheib has been promoted to creative director at Warschawski.

She will be responsible for overseeing and leading all creative and interactive campaigns for the agency’s clients.

Since joining Warschawski in 2015 as a design director, Scheib has led the creative direction for both print and digital work and oversees the process from concept ideation through completion, ensuring all work reinforces the client’s brand. Her work includes everything from logo ideation and brochures to website design and front-end development and digital ads and custom infographics.

Scheib has served as the creative lead for a variety of the agency’s clients, including: Alex Cooper, Biologics Consulting Group, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK), Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT), Pinnacle Care and Sap on Tap, among others.