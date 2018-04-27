Johns Hopkins decides to revoke Bill Cosby’s honorary degree

Quantcast

By: Associated Press April 27, 2018

A report says Johns Hopkins University has decided to rescind an honorary degree given to Bill Cosby after the comedian was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman more than a decade ago.

