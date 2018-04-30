Jaclyn Dunn | Brotman Financial Group

Brotman Financial Group Inc., a financial services firm offering wealth management services to multi-generational families, announced Jaclyn Dunn, CFP, MBA has joined the firm as an associate adviser. In this position, Jaclyn assists the lead advisors with the development and updating of financial plans.

With more than eight years of experience in the financial industry, Dunn has a passion for assisting others to identify and realize their personal financial goals – from retirement readiness to education funding to estate distribution. She earned her Certified Financial Planner designation in 2017 and holds a FINRA Series 6 (Investment Company Products/Variable Contracts Limited Representative) registration.

Dunn graduated cum laude from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and obtained her Master of Business Administration degree from Franklin University. She does not currently offer Securities or Advisory Services.