Loren Geisler | Old Line Bank

Loren Geisler has been named senior vice president, commercial lending with Old Line Bank.

Geisler will call on his more than 30 years of banking experience to focus on commercial and industrial loans as well as commercial real estate lending for the Washington metro area and Montgomery County.

Geisler is also the group leader of the bank’s Rockville commercial lending office and is responsible for commercial loan production growth, as well as recruitment of the group’s staff.

Formerly a senior lending officer with Washington First Bank, Geisler was charged with developing regional business in Montgomery County, with a special emphasis in Rockville and Shady Grove markets. Prior to that he was the chief lending officer of Bethesda-based Monument Bank. Geisler is a lifelong resident of Maryland and resides in Columbia. He earned a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park.