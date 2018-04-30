Quantcast

Lowe’s to build new retail location at Mill Station

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2018

Home improvement retail chain Lowe’s has signed a lease with Kimco Realty for space at Mill Station in Owings Mills. Construction will begin in June on a 132,825-square-foot building for the home improvement retailer, with an expected opening in January. The new Lowe’s will include a 21,587 square-foot garden center. Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said Lowe’s ...

