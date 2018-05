The Catholic Business Network of Baltimore has announced that Sister Helen Amos, RSM is the recipient of the 2018 CBNB Catholic Business Leadership Award.

Amos has served as executive chair of the board of trustees of Mercy Health Services since 1999 following a seven-year tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1992 to 1999. Sister Helen has been a member of the Mercy Board of Trustees since 1980.