Susan Williamson | Carroll Arts Center

Susan Williamson, visual arts coordinator at the Carroll Arts Center, is the recipient of the 2018 Delta of Maryland Lifelong Learner Award from the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society at McDaniel College.

The Delta of Maryland Lifelong Learner Award is given to an individual or group from the greater Westminster community who has pursued intellectual inquiry beyond their professional field or fields, thus demonstrating the liberal arts value of lifelong learning.

A current resident of Westminster, Williamson is known as a true Renaissance woman. She has worked as the visual arts coordinator at the Carroll Arts Center for more than 15 years, where she has curated exhibits in the Center’s galleries, developed a program of art lectures and led trips to various museums and galleries throughout the region. She also helped to establish “Off Track Art,” an art co-op and gallery in Westminster.

She earned a master’s degree in liberal arts from McDaniel in 1996