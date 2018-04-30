Tara Fox | SHIFT

SHIFT announced brand and business manager Tara Fox has been promoted to director of marketing.

With nearly four years of working with SHIFT, Fox managed the seamless rebranding of the company and uses her design aesthetic to elevate the brand, assets, and communications. In her new role, she will be responsible for the vision and development of the marketing strategy and growing SHIFT’s marketing team.

Fox began her career in elementary and special education and joined SHIFT in 2014. She began working as a project specialist, where she supported and executed asset creation and client initiatives.

In 2015, she was promoted to business manager and soon after promoted to business and brand manager, where she was responsible for designing, implementing, managing and tracking sales and marketing initiatives. Fox also acts as the managing director for SHIFT Ventures and the Conscious Venture Lab.