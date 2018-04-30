Quantcast

Xuying Chang | Adams Diversified Equity Fund

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2018

chang-xuying-adams-diversifiedAdams Diversified Equity Fund announced Xuying Chang has been elected Vvce president-research.

Chang joined Adams Diversified Equity Fund in February 2014 as an equity analyst covering the technology sector. Prior to joining the Fund, Ms. Chang was a research analyst at Legg Mason Investment Counsel and a research associate at Morgan Stanley. She started her career as a consultant at KPMG Beijing and also worked at AT&T in Mergers & Acquisitions and Investor Relations.

Ms. Chang holds a Bachelor of Engineering in International Business from Beijing University of Technology and an MBA from the University of Maryland, College Park.

 

