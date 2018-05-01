Quantcast

DELONTE BRYANT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence  -- Prior bad acts On August 18, 2016, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Delonte Bryant (“Appellant”) for the murder of Dommeir Deshields. Two months later, Appellant moved for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence. Appellant’s counsel had recently discovered an internal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo