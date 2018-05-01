Dr. Stephen T. Bartlett | UMMS

Stephen T. Bartlett, M.D. has been named executive vice president and chief medical officer of the University of Maryland Medical System. He will continue as an active member of the UM School of Medicine faculty and maintain teaching, research, and clinical responsibilities.

A highly regarded physician-executive, Bartlett is an internationally-known transplant and vascular surgeon, research scientist, and leader in academic medicine who has fostered the growth of one of the largest and most comprehensive organ transplant programs in the world.

A veteran team member of UMMS & SOM since 1991, Dr. Bartlett brings unique acumen on the intersection of patient care, university-based medicine and the importance of continuous improvement in patient safety, quality and cost management.