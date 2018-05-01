Elizabeth Edsall Kromm | Howard County General Hospital

Elizabeth Edsall Kromm, vice president of population health and advancement for Howard County General Hospital, will receive the 2018 Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Service to Howard Community College.

The award recognizes those who have committed significant time and effort to the college.

Kromm chaired a health care task force as part of Howard Community College’s Commission on the Future to identify future opportunities for the college. The task force recommended the college further training in person-centered and team-based care, emphasizing patient engagement and soft skills for health care providers.