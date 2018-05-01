Quantcast

EVELYN FAYE CARTRETTE v. R-A BROOKLYN PARK, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2018

Civil litigation -- Bad faith -- Attorney's fees Cartrette was formerly married to Bernard Odell Jeffers. Jeffers was the sole owner of Brooklyn Cycle World, Inc., a motorcycle dealer. When they divorced, Jeffers was ordered to pay Cartrette a monetary award of approximately $2.3 Million and indefinite alimony of $7,500 per month. Jeffers did not comply ...

