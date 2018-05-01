FEATURED MOVER | Frank Vespe, The Racing Biz

Frank Vespe, publisher and founder of The Racing Biz, has been elected president of the Maryland Racing Media Association for a one-year term.

The Maryland Racing Media Association, founded in 1937, is the oldest state racing media association in the United States. Originally called the Maryland Racing Writers’ Association, membership in the organization now comprises representatives from print, television, radio and online news sites in addition to photojournalists and those in the publicity industry.

Among the activities of the association are raising funds and presenting scholarships to people working on the backstretch at the track, on farms and in veterinarians’ offices, who are looking to further their education. The organization has provided more than $250,000 in scholarships over the years.

In addition, the association also presents awards to people notable for their contributions to the state’s racing industry and to the top Maryland-based horse annually.

ABOUT FRANK VESPE

Resides in:

Wheaton

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in history, Williams College

Aside from the popularity of the Triple Crown races, is the state of U.S. horse racing in good shape?

It’s a pretty mixed bag. Here in Maryland, for example, handle – the amount of money wagered on live racing, which is the primary determinant of the economic health of the game – has been rising strongly the last couple of years. In some other states, though, handle is flat or even declining. Nationally, handle fell from over $15 billion in 2003 to $10.5 billion but now seems to be making a slow recovery.

If you had not chosen media as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Actually, I’m on my second, or even third, different career, so who knows? I was a teacher right out of college and then worked for 15 years in nonprofits, serving as vice president for policy for a conservation group and then running an organization that sought to get kids to watch less television and read more and exercise more. Now I’m in horse racing media. That’s probably not a career path that works for everyone, but I’ve enjoyed the many different challenges and opportunities it’s afforded me.

Favorite vacation:

Several years back, my wife and I went to Peru and hiked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu – an incredible place and an amazing experience.

When I want to relax, I … :

I love to hike when there’s time available and am a pretty avid reader.

Favorite books:

This probably changes day to day, but three books that have stayed with me a long time are Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road,” “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting” by Milan Kundera and “Bright Lights, Big City” by Jay McInerney. And from the world of horse racing, you can do a lot worse than Andy Beyer’s “Picking Winners.”

Favorite quotation:

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas Edison, purportedly