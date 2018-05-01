Quantcast

McDonough says rival Redmer forced his radio show off the air

Claim is the latest dust-up in GOP Baltimore County executive race

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 1, 2018

A state delegate with a radio show says he's off the air because of complaints filed by a political rival. Del. Patrick L. McDonough said his show on WCBM is on hiatus as a result of a complaint filed with the station by Al Redmer Jr., the state's insurance commissioner. Both men are seeking the Republican ...

