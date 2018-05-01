Quantcast

Weinberg Foundation gives $480K to fund service hub

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2018

United Way of Central Maryland and the Baltimore City Health Department received a $480,000 grant from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation to fund a partnership between the 2-1-1 Maryland United Way Helpline and the Baltimore City Health Department’s Maryland Access Point to create a service hub that will enhance independence and quality of life among older ...

