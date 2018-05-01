Quantcast

White Star Investments opens new Bethesda office

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2018

White Star Investments, a privately owned real estate investment and operating firm, opened a new office in Bethesda Tuesday at 7904 Woodmont Ave. The firm completed a custom build out of the entire second floor office space to accommodate its expanding business. The first floor is occupied by fast-casual restaurant Dog Haus, a White Star tenant. White Star specializes ...

