Quantcast

A&S SMITH DEVELOPMENT CORP. v. SAIL AWAY, LLC, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2018

Torts -- Tortious interference -- Attorney's fees This case arises out of a dispute regarding a commercial lease. Commercial landlord A&S Smith Development Corp. (“A&S”), appellant/cross-appellee, brought breach of contract claims against former tenant Sail Away, LLC and Amy Michaud (collectively, “Sail Away”), appellee/cross-appellant. Sail Away filed a counterclaim against A&S, alleging tortious interference of an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo