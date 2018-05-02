David Bulitt, Joseph Creed, Jeffrey Greenblatt, Andrew Greenwald, Jay Holland, Burt Kahn, Walter Laake, Timothy Maloney, Steven Pavsner,Steven Vinick, Matthew Bryant, Anne Grover, Rama Taib-Lopez and Levi Zaslow | Joseph Greenwald

A total of 14 Joseph Greenwald & Laake attorneys were selected to Super Lawyers, the national ranking of top attorneys based on peer recognition and professional achievement.

JGL’s 2018 Super Lawyers are attorneys David Bulitt, Joseph Creed, Jeffrey Greenblatt, Andrew Greenwald, Jay Holland, Burt Kahn, Walter Laake, Timothy Maloney, Steven Pavsner and Steven Vinick.

Maloney, a principal attorney and trial lawyer, was named to the Top 100 list.

JGL’s 2018 “Super Lawyers Rising Stars” are attorneys Matthew Bryant, Anne Grover, Rama Taib-Lopez and Levi Zaslow.