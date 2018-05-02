Quantcast

IAN CHRISTOPHER MURDAUGH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Involuntary manslaughter and firearm possession At the conclusion of a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Ian Christopher Murdaugh, appellant, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime, possession of a regulated firearm after being ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo