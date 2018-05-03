Drs. Shyam Kottilil and Anthony Amoroso | UMMIHV

The University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Institute of Human Virology has appointed Shyam Kottilil, MBBS, Ph.D, professor of medicine at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and head of IHV’s Clinical Research Unit, will become director of IHV’s Division of Clinical Care and Research, as well as chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the UMSOM Department of Medicine and Anthony Amoroso, MD, the associate professor of medicine and associate director of IHV’s Division of Clinical Care and Research, as head of Clinical Care Programs at IHV.

Amoroso is also newly appointed as associate chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine. Dr. Amoroso will head the clinical care practices at both IHV and the Department of Medicine.