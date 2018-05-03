Joanne Conrad | Baltimore magazine

Joanne Conrad has been appointed digital sales strategist with Baltimore magazine.

Conrad will be supporting the increase of overall digital advertising revenues by mentoring the sales team as they plan and execute digital marketing campaigns on behalf of clients. In addition, she will be working directly with her own clients, advising them on how to best meet their marketing objectives through the use of digital advertising.

She joins Baltimore magazine after spending more than three years at Baltimore Sun Media Group supporting the digital division first as a digital sales manager and later as a selling manager and a territory manager. By establishing and maintaining positive relationships and meeting department goals, Conrad successfully educated and sold clients digital advertising programs and sales solutions.