UMD aims to improve foreign students’ English skills with new partnership

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 3, 2018

As foreign enrollment in graduate programs soars, a new University of Maryland, College Park partnership could allow non-English speaking students to more rapidly matriculate into graduate programs, saving them time and money. The university announced a partnership with Voxy, an electronic English language learning platform, that some foreign students could use to replace English language courses ...

