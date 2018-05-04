Quantcast

DAQUON DARRYL PACK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2018

Criminal law -- Suficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder A jury, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, convicted Daquon Pack, appellant, of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a handgun. Pack was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment without the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo