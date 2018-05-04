The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region raises record amount at After d’Arc Gala

From left, G. David Lynch, vice president with Ferrell Fuel Company; Donald Curry, president of D.R. Curry Contracting Inc.; George Heidelmaier, president of It’s PayDay; Bernie Cox, president of Fidelity Exterminating; Shawn Kros, CEO of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region; Brad Stover, a partner at Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover; and Gary Barnoff, president and CEO of Jarrettsville Federal Savings and Loan, display a ceremonial check for $10,000 from the Aberdeen Rotary Club during The Arc NCR’s 14th annual After d’Arc Gala. The money from for the donation was raised during the Rotary’s annual bull roast. (Photo courtesy of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region)
From left, Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union colleagues Liz Leoni-Monti, financial education director; Susan Kemen, chief operations officer; Claudia Holman, business development director; Joelle Hash, vice president, branch operations; and Alicia Figueroa, area manager, gather for a photo during The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s 14th annual After d’Arc Gala. APGFCU was the title sponsor of the gala. (Photo courtesy of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region)
Dr. Lisa Feulner, left, president and CEO of Advanced Eye Care, and Greg Feulner, patent counsel with Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, attended The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s 14th annual After d’Arc Gala. (Photo courtesy of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region)
Steve Linkous, left, president and CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Company, and Sandi Linkous, owner of Merle Norman/NVS Salon in Bel Air, enjoyed their evening out at The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s 14th annual After d’Arc Gala. (Photo courtesy of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region)
Len Parrish, left, the director of housing and community development for Harford County, and Andrea Harkins Parrish, an assistant professor and graduate program director at Towson University, have some fun at The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s 14th annual After d’Arc Gala by getting a photo with “James Bond,” Daniel Craig. (Photo courtesy of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region)
From left, Eric Rebbert, president of Express Employment Professionals – Harford & Cecil Counties and Stacey Rebbert, marketing manager with Harford Mutual Insurance, spend time with Denise and Mark Dardozzi, co-owner and vice president of Richlin Catering & Events Center, during The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s 14th annual After d’Arc Gala. (Photo courtesy of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region)
Paul Muddiman, a vice president with Morris & Ritchie Associates Inc., and Chrissy Muddiman are all smiles at The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s 14th annual After d’Arc Gala. (Photo courtesy of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region)
The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region welcomed 400 attendees and raised more than $133,000 during its 14th annual After d’Arc Gala, “License to Give: A Night of Bond 007 Style,” April 7 at Maryland Golf & Country Club in Bel Air.
The sold-out event was a fitting achievement to help celebrate the nonprofit’s 65th anniversary year. All proceeds will support The Arc NCR’s services for people with differing abilities.
Attendees enjoyed a James Bond-themed evening complete with a casino, “magic bartender” and Bond movie soundtrack hits played live from Chris Sengstacke and Friends, classic martinis, a sumptuous dinner, a silent and live auction and dancing with music from The Klassix.
The Arc NCR’s annual “Fund the Need” campaign raised far more than the organization’s goal of $25,000 for accessible housing needs as attendees generously donated more than $30,000, the campaign’s biggest success to date. These funds will renovate The Arc NCR’s supported living homes to make them more accessible for adults supported by the organization, including updates such as an accessible bathroom, kitchen and entrance/exit accommodations.
