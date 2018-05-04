Quantcast

TIMOTHY LEE STYLES, SR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress testimony -- Unresponsive testimony On April 27, 2017, appellant, Timothy Styles, was convicted by a jury sitting in Anne Arundel County of attempted fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest. The court sentenced him to a total of eight ...

