Best Week, Worst Week: Blighted Baltimore gets more attention; visa issues hit Md. seafood industry

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2018

Struggling neighborhoods in Baltimore got some good news this week from the mayor’s office while Maryland’s seafood industry absorbed what could be a disastrous cuts to its workforce. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Wednesday that Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has designs on creating a $55 million Neighborhood Impact Investment Fund to help attract real estate development ...

