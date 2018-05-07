Quantcast

AIDS Walk & Run raises nearly $80K for Chase Brexton Health Care

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2018

The AIDS Walk & Run Baltimore 2018 succeeded in raising nearly $80,000 to support Chase Brexton Health Care's HIV/AIDS prevention, outreach and testing services. More than 400 runners, walkers, and volunteers gathered at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore May 6 to take steps to end HIV and AIDS in Baltimore. They were welcomed to the event by ...

