Quantcast

Baltimore native joins US Astronaut Hall of Fame

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2018

Baltimore native Thomas D. Jones, Ph.D was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Monday, joining Capt. Scott D. Altman as the 96th and 97th members during a ceremony at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Welcoming Jones and Altman to the hall were Curt Brown, board chairman of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation; Therrin ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo