GBMC affiliate Gilchrist named great workplace

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2018

Gilchrist, an affiliate of Greater Baltimore Medical Center, was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work. It earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. According to the survey, 93 percent of the 427 Gilchrist employees who participated say they feel good about the ...

