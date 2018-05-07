Quantcast

Harford County pouch program to help curb opioid abuse

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2018

Harford County’s Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with Aberdeen Proving Ground, is helping to distribute 10,000 free Deterra Rx pouches for citizens to safely dispose of unused prescription medications. The pouches contain a water-soluble inner pod containing active carbon. When filled with warm water, the inner pod dissolves, the carbon is released and medication ...

