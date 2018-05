Giuliani, once a hero, might be showing legal feet of clay

Welcome to Monday, the 31st anniversary of Shelley Long’s final appearance on “Cheers.”

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Is Trump’s new lawyer more harm than help?

— Muslim woman sues California sheriff’s department, alleging religious bias.

— Federal judge advises lawyers to go easy on the dramatic writing.

— Illinois plans to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency about what’s going on in Wisconsin.