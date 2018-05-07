Quantcast

Baltimore police oversight chair resigns after traffic stop

By: Associated Press May 7, 2018

The chair of a Baltimore police oversight panel has stepped down following the release of body-camera footage showing him refusing to cooperate with police during a traffic stop.

