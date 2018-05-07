Quantcast

Pickup truck strikes Southwest plane at BWI Marshall airport

By: Associated Press May 7, 2018

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Florida say a pickup truck hit their plane on the runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

