4th Circuit holds Mosby is immune from Freddie Gray officers’ civil suits

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 7, 2018

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby is entitled to immunity from civil lawsuits brought by five of the police officers she charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday in dismissing the cases.

