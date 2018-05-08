Dr. Michelle A. Gourdine | UMMS

Michelle A. Gourdine, M.D. has been named senior vice president for population health and primary care for the University of Maryland Medical System, where she will oversee efforts to develop and implement population health strategies and deliver primary care services in hospitals, clinics and other care sites.

A veteran of more than two decades in medicine and public health and a former member of the UMMS board of directors, Gourdine served in executive leadership positions with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Baltimore County Department of Health.

Gourdine also serves as a clinical assistant professor in the departments of epidemiology and preventive medicine and pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, was a resident in the Department of Pediatrics at Johns Hopkins Hospital and practiced community-based pediatrics from 1991 to 1995.