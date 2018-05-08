Georgia Harrington | UMMC

Georgia Harrington, MSHA has been appointed senior vice president of operations at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

In her new role, Harrington will oversee functions at UMMC’s University and Midtown campuses, including imaging, pathology, laboratories, facilities planning, construction, supply chain, clinical engineering, environmental services, parking and transportation, guest services, food service, security, emergency/disaster services and sustainability.

She came to UMMC from WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina where she served as vice president of system-wide operations as well as vice president of strategic ventures.