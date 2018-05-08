Quantcast

Md. restaurants nab 7 spots on 100 Best Brunches in America list

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2018

Four Baltimore restaurants and seven from Maryland made the list of top 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018, according to users of OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service company. Others making the list from Baltimore were Gertrude’s, The Food Market and Woodberry Kitchen. Other Maryland entries were Founding Farmers in Potomac, Mon Ami Gabi in ...

