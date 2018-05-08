Quantcast

MLSC seeks award nominations

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2018

Nomination forms are now available for Maryland Legal Services Corporation's annual awards in recognition of outstanding contributions by Maryland individuals and organizations that provide or support access to justice for low-income Marylanders. Nominations are being accepted for the following awards: Arthur W. Machen, Jr. Award: Given to an attorney (usually in private practice) who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo