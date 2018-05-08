Quantcast

Point Breeze Credit Union donates $10K to Pathfinders for Autism

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2018

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union donated $10,000 to Pathfinders for Autism to support its resource center and helpline, parent workshops and training for first responders. The donation will be also used toward programs including first responder training. This training provides first responders with “scenario-based” instruction. The program addresses how to identify disabilities and their characteristics and ...

