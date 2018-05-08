Quantcast

Tougher sexual harassment rules for State House signed by Hogan

Education funding changes, cyberbullying measure among other bills enacted into law

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 8, 2018

ANNAPOLIS —  Sexual harassment complaints in the state capital will be investigated differently under a bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan. The law, sponsored by Del. Ariana B. Kelly, D-Montgomery, was one of 216 bills signed by the governor that also included additional funding for public schools, an update to the state's cyberbullying law, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo