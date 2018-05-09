Quantcast

Md. high court weighs state’s questioning of defendant’s silence

Court considers convicted killer's constitutional claim

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 9, 2018

Prosecutors violated the constitutional rights of a subsequently convicted first-degree murderer by questioning him at trial about what he did not tell police after invoking his right to remain silent, a defense attorney told Maryland’s top court Tuesday.

