Quantcast

Mo. governor’s trial hinges on photo that may or may not exist

By: Associated Press Jim Salter May 9, 2018

For all of the sensational allegations in the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens — an extramarital affair, bondage, blackmail — the verdict may come down to the technical workings of the iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the whereabouts of a photo that may or may not exist.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo