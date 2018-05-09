Quantcast

HopkinsLocal says it beat goals for hiring, contracting

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 9, 2018

Johns Hopkins again topped its goals for spending and hiring in an attempt to stimulate economic development in Baltimore via the three-year HopkinsLocal initiative. The university and health system said they exceeded its targets for spending with local businesses, hiring city residents and awarding construction and design contracts to minority and women-owned businesses in consecutive years. HopkinsLocal was launched ...

