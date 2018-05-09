Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – May 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2018

Court of Appeals Torts, Damages limitations: The Maryland Tort Claims Act, which limits awards of noneconomic damages in personal injury and wrongful death actions according to a formula set forth in the statute, is not limited to personal injury or wrongful death actions based on negligence, nor are actions against the State or State personnel exempted ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo