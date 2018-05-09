Quantcast

Protego raises $2 million in seed round, led by Gula

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 9, 2018

Cybersecurity company Protego announced Wednesday it has raised $2 million in seed funding for its serverless security platform. The company, with offices in Baltimore and Israel, received funding from Gula Tech Adventures, Glilot Capital Partners and security industry investors. “Protego is the first and only platform of its kind that delivers full life-cycle security to serverless applications from ...

