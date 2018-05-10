Quantcast

CAMERON KNUCKLES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion for grand jury transcript -- Need for hearing Cameron Knuckles filed a motion in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking the disclosure of a portion of the grand jury transcripts related to his indictment in 2005 for attempted first-degree murder and related offenses. The circuit court denied the motion, without comment ...

