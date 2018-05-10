Quantcast

ERICK RAMIREZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Sentencing right after verdict On June 19, 2017, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Worcester County took eight minutes to convict Erick Ramirez, appellant, of second degree rape, second degree sexual offense, third degree sexual offense, fourth degree sexual offense, second degree assault, and filming of child pornography. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo