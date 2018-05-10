Quantcast

FALLS ROAD COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION v. BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018

Administrative law -- Board of Appeals' order -- Ambiguity The Falls Road Community Association and Dennis Sutton (collectively, the “Association”) appeal from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, the Honorable Susan Souder presiding, that entered a permanent injunction against Oregon, LLC (“Oregon”), requiring it to remove a portion of the existing parking lot ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo